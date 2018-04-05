news

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson nearly broke the Internet in November 2017 when she posted herself on the cover of WOW magazine looking heavily pregnant.

Yvonne glowed in all her pregnancy photos and also gave her female fans maternity style tips. Just some few months after welcoming Ryn Roberts, the 32-year-old is back to work and looking stylish as always.

She has ditched all those oversized clothes as she flaunts her silhouette in form-fitting African print designs.

The celebrity mom and TV series producer is juggling between work and parenting and amazing she is giving us a run for our money with her stunning fashion statement.

Check out her photos below:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.