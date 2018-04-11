Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

8 dresses we don't want to see at this year's VGMA


Red Carpet Failures

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Here are some photos of failed style moment from previous VGMAs.

Fashion and style undoubtedly stand as one of the biggest aspects of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Every celebrity wants their beauty to be captured and fashion observers and lovers can’t wait to rate their favorite look that is the worst dressed, the best dressed, what celebrities are wearing and all that.

Some dresses can really be terrible! Honestly. Others are so cool, you really want to get a similar outfit.

In the past, the dressing of some patrons of the event has generated a lot of talk and conversations after the event.

Without thinking too far, names like Jocelyn Dumas, Selly Galley, Zynell Zuh and many more comes to mind when it comes to dressing to the VGMA.

8 dresses we don't want to see at this year's VGMA

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA

 

In an era where Ghana is making its mark on the international scene with regards to style and fashion with the likes of some of our celebrities like Nana Akua Addo who got BBC Africa got talking about and others.  This year we expect an upgrade in style and fashion.

Here are photos from previous VGMAs and how some people disappointed in their style.

 

It's a night of music and not comedy ( Miss anonymous)

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA play

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA

Its a vulture..its a hawk...its a.. ( Stephanie Benson)

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA play

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA

 

Its the VGMA's baby, not the club next door (Dede)

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA play

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA

 

Wrong memo…it's not a pyjama party (socialite)

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA play

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA

 

 

Simplicity is cool, but don't go too simple (Hamamat Montia)

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA play

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA

 

Add style if you just want to be 'you' (Black Rasta)

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA play

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA

 

Look busy, not lazy (Hammer)

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA play

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA

 

Another senior high party? ( Belinda Baidoo)

play

 

The I believe I can fly look ( Nadjat)

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA play

8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA

 

 

