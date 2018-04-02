Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Accra Fashion Week, breaking the style barrier like no other


Accra Fashion Week, breaking the style barrier like no other

The annual fashion spectacle “is unlike any other fashion event in the country.’’

Accra Fashion Week, breaking the style barrier like no other

Accra Fashion Week, breaking the style barrier like no other
There’s an apparent reason why the annual Accra Fashion Week has a week all to itself. The annual fashion spectacle “is unlike any other fashion event in the country.’’

As its publicity bellowed masses and brought lots of fashion lovers and observers inside Trade Fair Square here in Accra throughout the weekend, 29th-1 April. The Accra Fashion Week was more like a musical on the runway than the traditional fashion shows.

Unlike the usual somber models who strut down the runway during fashion week, prancing their stiff legs, and audience gazing like they whatever is on the run way is awkward, the Accra Fashion Week models and audience were full of life. They clapped and chant to the designs and the live musicals that were scored with the run way moments.

The fashion show definitely wouldn’t have enjoyed all these great reviews if not for the topnotch designers that stormed the fashion show with their intriguing designs from Ghana, Africa and the globe as a whole.

