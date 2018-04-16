Can we talk about Berla Mundi’s red gown at the 2018 VGMA?

news

Media Personality, Berla Mundi, and actor, John Dumelo were the hosts for the 2018 VGMA and the perfect duo made a night a memorable one for music critics and fashion lovers.

Berla Mundi who has hosted several big events in Ghana such as Miss Malaika gave her fans and fashion lovers more reason to love her with her impeccable English and style tips.

She wore three outfits for Ghanaian music biggest night but we fell in love with her red gown which was designed by Pistis.

The dress was simply elegant. The designer combined all the fashion tricks; (floor-length, one-hand, ruffles and a touch of nude lace) to her disposal yet she beat the impossible feat to make Berla look very classy.

The outstanding fashion designer made the dress a perfect fit but create some inch at her knee-level for Berla to walk comfortably and confidently on stage.

Berla’s hairstyle and makeup were very flawless; perfect to match to her stunning looks.

The other two stunning dresses were designed by Sima Brew and we can't stop staring at them.