Can we talk about Berla Mundi’s red gown at the 2018 VGMA?

Berla Mundi wore three beautiful outfits at the 2018 VGMA but we love Pistis red gown.
Berla Mundi who has hosted several big events in Ghana such as Miss Malaika gave her fans and fashion lovers more reason to love her with her impeccable English and style tips.
She wore three outfits for Ghanaian music biggest night but we fell in love with her red gown which was designed by Pistis.
READ ALSO:4 braless celebrities we spotted at the VGMA
The dress was simply elegant. The designer combined all the fashion tricks; (floor-length, one-hand, ruffles and a touch of nude lace) to her disposal yet she beat the impossible feat to make Berla look very classy.
The outstanding fashion designer made the dress a perfect fit but create some inch at her knee-level for Berla to walk comfortably and confidently on stage.
Berla’s hairstyle and makeup were very flawless; perfect to match to her stunning looks.
READ ALSO:Stonebwoy and wife were the best-dressed celebrity couple at the 2018 VGMA
The other two stunning dresses were designed by Sima Brew and we can't stop staring at them.