Check out what Moesha Bodoung wore as red carpet host

news

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong made her first public appearance at the 2018 Golden Movie Awards as red carpet host after her infamous CNN interview with Christine Amanpour.

The voluptuous star stunned onlookers with her semi see-through dress. Young budding designer, Nicolinegh’s exquisite style totally represented what the actress stands for as she showed off some skin but covering some essential parts of her body.

READ ALSO: Best-dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Golden Movie Awards

The side ruffles added an extra touch to the apparel, making her stand out on the red carpet. Moesha pulled off the long ponytail hairstyle and her makeup was also perfect for the evening.

READ ALSO:See what all of your favourite celebrities wore to the Golden Movie Awards