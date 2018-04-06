Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Did Kuami Eugene borrow Kidi's jacket for a music video?


Busted Did Kuami Eugene borrow Kidi’s jacket for a music video?

If this is true, then it goes a long way to validate Kwame Eugene’s poor fashion sense.

Kwame Eugene borrow Kidi's jacket for a music video

Kwame Eugene borrow Kidi’s jacket for a music video
The two, Kuami Eugene and Kidi we know are artistes signed to the same record label, Lynx Entertainment but what we are not sure of is if this outfit is a uniform for the record label.

Undoubtedly, Kuami Eugene and Kidi currently stand as the two of the hottest and sensational artiste of this new age. Both talented lyrically and perhaps the cutest faces in the music scene. Their songs are loved by many especially the youth but one of the few things that differentiate both artistes aside the groundbreaking tunes the two are known for releasing lately is their fashion sense.

In a new music video for the “You the One “, a song by Ypee featuring Kuami Eugene, a similar or probably ‘the same’ Jacket worn by Kidi for his cover photo for his latest track Adiepena is seen rocked by Kwame Eugene in the video.

Did Kwame Eugene borrow Kidi's jacket for a music video?

Did Kwame Eugene borrow Kidi’s jacket for a music video?

 

The striped blazer also referred to by many as the smart jacket is both of Prussian blue color with cream stripes that create square figures across it.

Kidi rocked his in a fashionable way. He did it the street style going shirtless and matching it with grey pants and white sneakers to create the ‘dope’ appeal.

Kuami Eugene on the other way rocked his the conventional way with simple round-neck tops he is known for on the inside and pants perhaps playing “safe”.

Did Kwame Eugene borrow Kidi's jacket for a music video?

Did Kwame Eugene borrow Kidi’s jacket for a music video?

 

The “similar or same blazer” has come to the knowledge of some music lovers as it is starting to generate another social media moment.

Kidi is mostly hailed by many fashion observers for his fashion sense whiles the other, Kuami Eugene has been heavily trolled by many netizens for what the call  “Poor fashion sense”.

Did Kwame Eugene borrow Kidi's jacket for a music video?

Did Kwame Eugene borrow Kidi’s jacket for a music video?

 

Quite recently, Kuami Eugene was in the news for his bad fashion appearance at Ebony’s one-week celebration after being spotted in a black simple round-neck top (his favorite) in a faded state which created much buzz and conversations amongst many social media lovers.

