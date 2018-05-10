Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Ghana Meets Naija: Jackie Appiah vs Chioma, who wore it better


Pulse Fashion Ghana’s Jackie Appiah vs Nigeria’s Chioma, who wore it better

Life and living it. What would you do or wear when you have a fat bank account?

  • Published:
Chioma vs Jackie

Chioma vs Jackie
Jackie Appiah is one of the highest paid, highly respected, very fashionable Ghanaian actress now.

The 34-year-old has many awards under her belt from different parts of the African continent.

Ever since her breakthrough in the Entertainment industry, Jackie Appiah has always been on top of her game and the fashion lovers are always fascinated by her looks.

In her latest Instagram post, the style influencer gave us major style tips as she rocked some of the top designer brands in one look. She looked gorgeous in a white Fendi top paired with blue denim jeans.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah

 

Jackie also had her Gucci belt on as she smiled beautifully for the camera. For trendy hairstyle, most of us know one has to visit Jackie’s Instagram page and you will never be disappointed.

Nigeria’s favorite girl, Chioma is popularly known for her relationship with Davido is living the celebrity life to the fullest.

Davido and Chioma

Davido and Chioma

 

In a photo circulating online, the brunette beauty was pictured his her boyfriend in a black Fendi top matched with a black leather skirt.

David Adedeji Adeleke known in showbiz as Davido also sported a Dolce and Gabbana shirt for the romantic walk.

Which of the celebrity looks, would you rock for a date night?

Chioma vs Jackie

Chioma vs Jackie

 

