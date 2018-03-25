Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Gifty Anti and her daughter are very fashionable


Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter are giving us the perfect style inspiration in these photos

It’s no surprise that a mother’s sense of dress tends to rub off on her child, the sheer amount of style passed down from celebrity mothers to their daughters is breathtaking.

Gifty Anti and HRH

Gifty Anti and HRH
Media Personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter, HRH, Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, Adumasa Ahenkan are inseparable.

They have given us the best mom and daughter moments can we can ever dream off.

At a tender age, the royal baby has been inducted into the GTP family, one of Ghana’s reputed textiles brand.

The celebrity baby who looks awesome in all her dresses is always with her high profiled and we can’t stop staring at all their photos.

Gifty Anti and Chief of Adumasa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nana Kwao Ansah welcomed their first child in August 2017. She gave birth to her daughter at age 47. At the naming ceremony of their daughter, a lot of dignitaries were present to celebrate with them.

Check out our favourite fashionable mother/daughter moments.

Gifty Anti,  her lovely daughter and family member

Gifty Anti,  her lovely daughter and family member

Gifty Anti's lovely daughter

Gifty Anti's lovely daughter

Gifty Anti, her lovely daughter and Uncle JB

Gifty Anti, her lovely daughter and Uncle JB

Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter

Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter

Family

Family

play

 

