news

Media Personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter, HRH, Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, Adumasa Ahenkan are inseparable.

They have given us the best mom and daughter moments can we can ever dream off.

At a tender age, the royal baby has been inducted into the GTP family, one of Ghana’s reputed textiles brand.

The celebrity baby who looks awesome in all her dresses is always with her high profiled and we can’t stop staring at all their photos.

READ ALSO: 4 times Gifty Anti made African print look more beautiful

Gifty Anti and Chief of Adumasa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nana Kwao Ansah welcomed their first child in August 2017. She gave birth to her daughter at age 47. At the naming ceremony of their daughter, a lot of dignitaries were present to celebrate with them.

Check out our favourite fashionable mother/daughter moments.

READ ALSO: 10 times Gifty Anti made you wish you were a mother

READ ALSO: Eastwood Anaba blesses Gifty Anti's royal baby