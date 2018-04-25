How to wear African prints for work in the most stylish way

news

African print is a great way to add color and culture to any outfit. When in doubt of what to wear to work on any day, match African print shirt or top with trousers and skirt for an elegant look.

Most work wear can become monotonous with corporate fittings that often lack personality and imagination. So, if possible, mix up my more corporate outfits with an African print shirt.

Pulse.com.gh brings to you some ways to style up your African print to work.



1. Choose prints with patterns

What distinguishes African prints shirts from the European fabrics is its distinct patterns. So, if you want to pop but not exactly pop out at work, tone down the vibrancy of your African print shirts, make sure the patterns are beautifully laid.

2. Keep it smart

The design should look very smart. It must have the office appeal. Nothing too exaggerated or complex. You could sow it into a fitted shirt with a collar or a round neck.

3. Keep look clean

This might seem parallel to the context but ten times out of nine, it’s not about the apparel but the individual. Your style would dazzle more if you keep it clean. Hair smart, complementing look with a little accessory, matching with sleek shoes.