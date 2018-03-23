Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Juliet Ibrahim's son is all grown up in these lovely photos


Pulse Fashion Juliet Ibrahim's son is all grown up in these lovely photos

Evidently, Jayden Safo got his high fashion sense from his mother, Juliet Ibrahim who has over the year given us awesome style inspirations.

  • Published:
 Jayden Safo and Juliet Ibrahim play

 Jayden Safo and Juliet Ibrahim
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim and her lovely son, Jayden Safo are giving us the best relationship and fashion goals.

Evidently, Jayden got his high fashion sense from his mother, Juliet Ibrahim who has over the year given us awesome style inspirations.

Some celebrity mothers hardly get time for their family but Juliet Ibrahim seems to be on top of her game with her parenting skills.

The adorable boy has shared photos of himself and his mother on his Instagram page and we can’t stop staring at their lovely photos.

READ ALSO: See how Ghanaian celebrities dress to weddings

1.

Jayden Safo play

Jayden Safo

2.

Jayden Safo play

Jayden Safo

READ ALSO: 5 times Lydia Forson gave us awesome style goals

3.

Jayden Safo play

Jayden Safo

4.

Jayden Safo play

Jayden Safo

  • Fun moments with his mother
Jayden Safo and Juliet Ibrahim play

Jayden Safo and Juliet Ibrahim

READ ALSO: The special aid to Ghana's president looks too fashionable in these photo

Jayden Safo and Juliet Ibrahim play

Jayden Safo and Juliet Ibrahim

 

 

 Jayden Safo and Juliet Ibrahim play

 Jayden Safo and Juliet Ibrahim
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: Shatta Michy shows major cleavage in a body-hugging dress Pulse Fashion Shatta Michy shows major cleavage in a body-hugging dress
Pulse Fashion: See how Ghanaian celebrities dress to weddings Pulse Fashion See how Ghanaian celebrities dress to weddings
Pulse Fashion: The special aid to Ghana's president looks too fashionable in these photo Pulse Fashion The special aid to Ghana's president looks too fashionable in these photo
Pulse Fashion: This photo of Shatta Wale dressed like a cowboy is totally hilarious  Pulse Fashion This photo of Shatta Wale dressed like a cowboy is totally hilarious 
Who is more fashionable ? Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addo Who is more fashionable ? Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addo
Unfashionable: Asiedu Nketia wears oversized shoe after winter coat gaffe Unfashionable Asiedu Nketia wears oversized shoe after winter coat gaffe

Recommended Videos

Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle
Fashion: How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways Fashion How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion This photo of Shatta Wale dressed like a cowboy is totally...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion The special aid to Ghana's president looks too...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion 5 times Maame Serwaa gave us more awesome style goals...bullet
4 Who is more fashionable ? Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addobullet
5 Pulse Fashion All the times Stonebwoy's wife looked gorgeous in...bullet
6 Man Crush Monday Meet Zylofon’s most stylish male celebrity-...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion How to tie a head wrap in 3 fabulous waysbullet
8 Pulse Fashion See how Ghanaian celebrities dress to weddingsbullet
9 Pulse Fashion Okyeame Kwame and his wife are our...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion 5 times Lydia Forson gave us awesome...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion The special aid to Ghana's president looks too fashionable in these photo
Pulse Fashion See how Ghanaian celebrities dress to weddings
Pulse Fashion This photo of Shatta Wale dressed like a cowboy is totally hilarious 
Pulse Fashion 5 times Maame Serwaa gave us more awesome style goals than we asked for
Photos Ghanaian Fashion Editor, Edward Enninful hangs out with Oprah Winfrey
Unfashionable Asiedu Nketia wears oversized shoe after winter coat gaffe
Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown shows off haircut in style
Men Style 7 African prints tie inspiration for corporate men

Top Videos

1 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
2 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
3 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
4 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
6 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
7 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from...bullet

Fashion

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong
Pulse Fashion Stonebwoy’s wife is giving us the best mom goals and perfect style tips
Edward Ennimful hangs out with Oprah Winfrey
Photos Ghanaian Fashion Editor, Edward Enninful hangs out with Oprah Winfrey
8 African prints tie inspiration
Men Style 7 African prints tie inspiration for corporate men
Nana Ama Mcbrown shows off haircut in a style
Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown shows off haircut in style