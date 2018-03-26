Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Louis Vuitton names Ghanaian as its new artistic director


Ghanaians in the diaspora are really putting their country on the world.

In November 2017, Africans and Ghanaians all over the world were overwhelmed when Edward Enninful was appointed the first Black editor-in-chief for British Vogue.

Our joy knows no ends as a highly reputed fashion brand, Louis Vuitton has appointed its first African-American, Virgil Abloh as their artistic director for the men’s wear.

Virgil Abloh, the founder of the haute streetwear label Off-White and a longtime creative director for Kanye West.

Louis Vuitton is one of the oldest and most powerful European houses in the luxury business.

“I feel elated. This opportunity to think through what the next chapter of design and luxury will mean at a brand that represents the pinnacle of luxury was always a goal in my wildest dreams. And to show a younger generation that there is no one way anyone in this kind of position has to look is a fantastically modern spirit in which to start.”

“Virgil is incredibly good at creating bridges between the classic and the zeitgeist of the moment,” said Michael Burke, chief executive of Louis Vuitton.

Mr. Abloh, 37, a first-generation Ghanaian-American raised in Illinois, didn’t receive any formal fashion education (his mother was a seamstress and taught him her trade; he studied architecture and civil engineering)

With 1.6 million Instagram followers, Mr. Abloh received the Urban Luxe award at the British Fashion Awards last year.

 

He has worked with names as varied as Nike, Jimmy Choo, Moncler and, with an upcoming project, Ikea. Most recently, he teamed up with Takashi Murakami, a frequent Vuitton collaborator, for a show at the Gagosian Gallery in London.

