Meet one of Ghana’s hottest celebrity bachelor – Mawuli Gavor


Our celebrity crush for Monday goes to the finest screen gem, Mawuli Gavor.

See who our Monday got, it’s one of Ghanaian sexiest actor and fashionista, Mawuli Gavor.

You may love your boyfriend (husband? Lucky you!), but then there are some hot celebrity men who get your attention. You see them and then you maybe forget about your man for two seconds. It's okay. Our very own ‘hottie’ amongst the list of Ghallywood’s hottest men and the most attractive male celebrities in Ghana, Mawuli Gavor, just have that impact. Look at him!

His appearances in some of our very own Ghanaian movies like A sting in the tale, Potomanto and the visit made him win the hearts of many. Most importantly, his perfection on the art of appearances which separates him from the rest of his colleagues is phenomenal.

He has an incredible fashion sense most of which gears towards the corporate style. But just so you know, there is a reason why he fits so perfectly good in his apparels and that is his fit physique.

Yes, Mawuli Gavor without his fashionable suits will still win your heart. Your admiration for him will crank up when you see him shirtless. He is passionate about keeping fit and exercise which amounts to his shredded stature.

Mawuli Gavor is an actor, known for Devil in the detail (2014), 3 nights ago (2016) and hush (2016).

