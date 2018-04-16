Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 VGMA


Wardrobe Failure Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 VGMA

From Patapaa's outmoded suit, to Kuami Eugene's lazy look, not forgetting mimi's bulky look, check out your worst dressed celebs.

Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 VGMA play

Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 VGMA
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards may be one of the most fashionable times of the year, but that doesn't mean that everyone shined on the carpet this year.

The VGMA marks one of the biggest nights in entertainment, offering the music industry's best and brightest the chance to celebrate their achievements throughout the year - and show off their unique sense of style.

But while some hit the sartorial nail on the head - others totally miss the mark with their over-the-top ensembles and far-out fashion statements.

Though some stars nailed their looks, others fell short. Here are your worst dressed celebrities.

1. Patapaa

No long talk, the infamous oversized coat now referred to by social media users as “Coat vien” was a big flop.

play

 

2. Kuami Eugene

For an artiste whose fashion sense has has been labeled poor, Kuami Eugene should have come to redeem himself on the red carpet and not to come to looking like a church instrumentalist.

play

 

3. Eno

Eno was trying to get in touch with her feminine side but definitely failed in this apparel.  A body hugging dress with a pony tail would have made  it better.

play

 

4.Ahoufe Patri

Ahoufe Patri should have saved this 90’s bad gyal look for the club next street. It was a big flop for the red carpet of the VGMA.

play

5. Rosemond Brown

Actress Rosemond came in dressed like a Mzbel backup dancer in the early 20oo’s. She really has to crank it up a notch.

play

 

6. Dadie Opanka

A polar neck under an oversized shirt? What was he thinking?

play

 

7.Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur, its the VGMA not another another UG lecture.

play

 

8. Fella Makafui

Fella's  Easter convention look would make you recall the resurrection of Christ but unfortunately  this wasthe VGMA's not a church service.

play

 

8.Mimi

Mimi needs a stylist, we have had enough of her lazy wardrobe moments.

play

9. Prince David Osei

This was the most shocking to me because Prince has a history of turning up classy to events. Not only did it look flat, but cheap.

play

 

10. B4bonah

B4bonah could have saved this for the comedy night or possibly a high school reunion. His appearance was a disrespect to the VGMA.

play

 

