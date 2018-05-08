Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala


From bonkers to boring and way too bronzed, here's the most disappointing looks from Met Gala 2018 worst dressed all sin on religious red carpet.

The Met Gala may be one of the most fashionable times of the year, but that doesn't mean that everyone shined on the carpet this year.

But with its out-there themes and star-studded guest list, the Met Gala has become the fashion event of the year where pushing the boundaries is a given.

This year was no different for the famous faces making their way down the red carpet at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art in an array of extravagant ensembles.

But, as with every red carpet, not every celebrity was turning heads for the right reasons.

While some star's outfits didn't come anywhere close to following the theme, others simply failed to wow in understated, uninspired designs.

Check out some of the most disappointing looks from this year's Met Gala below.

Shailene Woodley play Shailene Woodley

Amal Clooney play Amal Clooney

Sarah Jessica Parker play Sarah Jessica Parker

Selena Gomez play Selena Gomez

Kate Moss play Kate Moss

Kylie Jenner play Kylie Jenner

Bella Hadid play Bella Hadid

Katy Perry play Katy Perry

Eiza Gonzalez play Eiza Gonzalez

Doutzen Kroes play Doutzen Kroes
