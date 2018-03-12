news

All the time's Ghanaian artiste, Mzbel, gave us top-notch office fashion statement with her classic styles.

It’s no news the songstress, Mzbel, started off on a very sexually provocative note at the dawn of her music career like no other but her flexible fashion nature has always made her a force to reckon with in the world of style and fashion.

The evolution of her fashion sense has now seen much elements of class, maturity, and elegance yet super spicy. She now exudes an edgy and quite sophisticated fashion identity which makes us all love her.

In the light of this, we draw some corporate style trends inspirations that could crank our office looks up a notch especially for ladies who want to keep it simple but edgy. We take a look at 5 of her classic looks ladies can rock to work from Monday to Friday.

1.Monday

2.Tuesday

3. Wednesday

4.Thursday

5. Friday