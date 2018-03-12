Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Mzbel’s classic looks can rock to the work


The music gem has some stunning corporate fashion sense you could draw inspiration from.

Mzbel's classic look

 Mzbel's classic look

(Mzbel)
All the time's Ghanaian artiste, Mzbel, gave us top-notch office fashion statement with her classic styles.

It’s no news the songstress, Mzbel, started off on a very sexually provocative note at the dawn of her music career like no other but her flexible fashion nature has always made her a force to reckon with in the world of style and fashion.

READ ALSO: 5 times Juliet Ibrahim looked gorgeous in African print

The evolution of her fashion sense has now seen much elements of class, maturity, and elegance yet super spicy. She now exudes an edgy and quite sophisticated fashion identity which makes us all love her.

Mzbel looking sassy

 Mzbel looking sassy

( Mzbel)

 

In the light of this, we draw some corporate style trends inspirations that could crank our office looks up a notch especially for ladies who want to keep it simple but edgy. We take a look at 5 of her classic looks ladies can rock to work from Monday to Friday.

1.Monday

Mzbel's classic look

 Mzbel’s classic look

 

2.Tuesday

Mzbel's classic look

 Mzbel’s classic look

( Mzbel)

 

3.  Wednesday

Mzbel

 Mzbel

( Mzbel )

 

4.Thursday

Mzbel's classic look

 Mzbel’s classic look

 

5. Friday

Mzbel's classic look

 Mzbel’s classic look

(Mzbel)
