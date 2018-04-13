news

TV host and award-winning actress, Naa Ashokor, has certainly not lost her style moments as she proves it to us in this beautiful apparel. The new mom’s post maternity fashion tells us she isn’t taking any chill on her appearances.

She dazzles in this classic top and body hugging skirt which is a perfect body fit with her ideally proportioned curves. The costume is a merger of two fabrics that is blue navy dupion fabric and a curry-like wax prints.

The dress was more noticeable with the bell-shaped sleeves also defined dress in a very stylish way as well as the neck cut that looks wrapped.

READ ALSO:Ghanaian actress twerks during pregnancy

She is obviously having a good hair moment with a bouncy curly hair not forgetting the earnest smile she wears on. We are totally loving this appearance by the celebrated TV personality, plus her flawless subtle makeup.