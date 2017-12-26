Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Pulse List :  The most stylish female politicians of 2017


Pulse List The most stylish female politicians of 2017

Here are some of the stylish politicians we found.

Many say that a policy of a politician should carry greater weight than what they wear.

But the fact is, they are constantly in the public eye working long hours and so the way they express themselves and dress should also come under scrutiny.

In Ghana even though these politicians have often looked good in their choice of clothes this year, some have overshadowed the rest.

Below are some of the stylish politicians we found. The list is in no particular order of preference.

Samira Bawumia

play
 

The wife of the vice president, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has indeed proven that she is perhaps the most fashionable Second Lady of all time in Ghana. Always stepping out in style, the beautiful woman and mother of four was recently adjudged Style Icon of 2017 at the third edition of the Glitz Style Awards. She indeed makes headlines with her impeccable style, no matter the occasion.

Adwoa Safo

play
 

The lawyer and Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency is always looking glamorous. She is yet to fail with her make-up and sense of fashion.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

play
 

The former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana’s ageless personality is always demonstrated in style. The 68-year-old never fails to look classic and stunning no matter the event she goes to. She often wears African Print, Kente, Lace and other colourful fabrics sewn into the popular 'Kaba and Slit' style. One of her major signature pieces is the headwrap which comes in vibrant fabrics and colours.

Obuobia Darko

play
 

The 39-year-old failed parliamentary hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Weija-Gbawe Constituency is always looking stunning. The gorgeous politician is often seen in African print with beads. Whether or not she is s in the political spotlight, she definitely has something that cannot be ignored – her sense of fashion.

Otiko Afisa Djaba

play
 

She is one of the controversial politicians in Ghana but this does not stop her from stepping out in style no matter the occasion. She is currently the minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. I’m sure you will remember her hairstyle which got people talking for months.

Bibi Bright

play
 

The actress who is now the secretary of the Creative Arts Council has never disappointed with her hip fashion style.

