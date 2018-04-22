See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards

news

The 2018 edition of the Ghana Women Awards was powered by Glitz so of course, our celebrities had to turn looking totally dashing in their appearance.

It was an exciting moment for Honorees and invited guests as well who were present at the Labadi Beach Hotel last night, April 21st for the 3rd edition of the Ghana Women Awards.

Deserving women in various fields were in the country’s economic, social and political value chain left the venue Sunday morning with not only smiles but gold-plated plagues and citations for their hard work.

READ ALSO:Charlotte Osei, Efya, Afia Poku , and others honored at Glitz Ghana Women Awards

But let’s talk looks; who wore what. Truth is, the appearance game of our media personalities was impeccable.

Now, Celebrities and Ghanaians at large are understanding the potency and necessity fashion plays in our everyday lives. Celebrities who were present obviously put much into their looks for the event. They created the best fashion gallery for fashion lovers and observers like myself who were not present.

Pulse.com.gh brings you first photos of what your favorite celebrities wore.