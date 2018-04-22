Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

See what your favorite female celebrities wore


See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards

From Berla Mundi's classic look to Efya's freakum dress, not forgetting Nana Akua Addo's high fashion appearance, we have it all.

  • Published:
play
The 2018 edition of the Ghana Women Awards was powered by Glitz so of course, our celebrities had to turn looking totally dashing in their appearance.

It was an exciting moment for Honorees and invited guests as well who were present at the Labadi Beach Hotel last night, April 21st for the 3rd edition of the Ghana Women Awards.

Deserving women in various fields were in the country’s economic, social and political value chain left the venue Sunday morning with not only smiles but gold-plated plagues and citations for their hard work.

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Efya, Yaaya, ADINA

 

But let’s talk looks; who wore what. Truth is, the appearance game of our media personalities was impeccable.

Now, Celebrities and Ghanaians at large are understanding the potency and necessity fashion plays in our everyday lives. Celebrities who were present obviously put much into their looks for the event. They created the best fashion gallery for fashion lovers and observers like myself who were not present.

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards

 

Pulse.com.gh brings you first photos of what your favorite celebrities wore.

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Gloria Asafo

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Elikem Kumordzie

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

EFYA

 

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Miss Malaika 2017

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Maame Serwaa

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Claudia Lumor

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Prince IB

 

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Karen Kash

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Style icon

 

play

 

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Past Queen

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Nana Adwoah Awindor

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Stephanie Kakarie

See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards play

Akotua and Co.

 

play

These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it.
Pulse Fashion These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it
Berla Mundi
Pulse Fashion Check out 8 celebrities who looked elegant in red gowns at VGMA
5 stylish female celebrities who were absent at the 2018 VGMA
Slay Queens 5 stylish female celebrities who were absent at the 2018 VGMA
Efya
Pulse Fashion Check out 5 celebrities who stole the show at VGMA with their Kente