Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Stonebwoy’s wife is giving us the best style tips


Pulse Fashion Stonebwoy’s wife is giving us the best mom goals and perfect style tips

Stonebwoy’s wife white dress for their daughter’s christening was stunning

  • Published:
Stonebwoy, Dzigbordi Dosoo and wife play

Stonebwoy, Dzigbordi Dosoo and wife
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Celebrity couple, Stonebwoy and his lovely wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong christened their first child together in a stud-studded ceremony on March 17, 2018.

Catherine and dad play

Catherine and dad

 

Reggae/Dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louis Ansong tied the knots on August 8, 2017, in a glamorous ceremony and all the top Ghanaian celebrities were spotted at the event.

READ ALSO:This photo of Stonebwoy and his father-in-law is just too awesome

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong play

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong

 

New mom, Mrs. Satekla’s apparel to her daughter, Catherine Jiluda T. Satekla’s christening was just beautiful.

Although her husband is a BET award-winner, Dr. Louisa tries to hide from the paparazzi but each time she attends a public event, she gives us major style goals with her elegant looks.

Stonebwoy and wife play

Stonebwoy and wife

 

She wore two stunning white dresses for the memorable event and she rocked both designers. She knows how to dress down stylish. Her first look was a three-quarter dress was side ruffles and designed with lace cover her chest.

READ ALSO: 15 cute things to tell your wife every day

Stonebwoy and wife play

Stonebwoy and wife

Dr.Louisa changed into a jumpsuit showing off her silhouette figure just a few months after delivery.

Men’s fashion icon, Stonebwoy didn’t disappoint with his fashion choices. He wore a white kaftan and black shoes as praised God for the beautiful gift.

Stonebwoy, wife, manager and guest play

Stonebwoy, wife, manager and guest

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: 5 times Lydia Forson gave us awesome style goals Pulse Fashion 5 times Lydia Forson gave us awesome style goals
Photos: Ghanaian Fashion Editor, Edward Enninful hangs out with Oprah Winfrey Photos Ghanaian Fashion Editor, Edward Enninful hangs out with Oprah Winfrey
Men Style: 7 African prints tie inspiration for corporate men Men Style 7 African prints tie inspiration for corporate men
Pulse Fashion: Nana Ama Mcbrown shows off haircut in style Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown shows off haircut in style
Sad News: Iconic designer, Givency, dies at 91 Sad News Iconic designer, Givency, dies at 91
Hubert de Givenchy: French fashion designer dies aged 91 Hubert de Givenchy French fashion designer dies aged 91

Recommended Videos

Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle
Fashion: How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways Fashion How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways
Celeb Fashion: Okyeame Kwame And His Wife Are Our Fashion Couple For This Week Celeb Fashion Okyeame Kwame And His Wife Are Our Fashion Couple For This Week



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion How to tie a head wrap in 3 fabulous waysbullet
2 Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown shows off haircut in stylebullet
3 Pulse Fashion 5 times Lydia Forson gave us awesome style goalsbullet
4 Pulse Fashion Okyeame Kwame and his wife are our fashionable...bullet
5 Photos Ghanaian Fashion Editor, Edward Enninful hangs out with...bullet
6 Rebecca Akufo-Addo 5 times Ghana’s First Lady made African...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion 10 of the most stylish celebrities in Ghanabullet
8 Photos 7 stylish outfits you can wear to a funeralbullet
9 Men Style 7 African prints tie inspiration for corporate menbullet
10 Photo Hot and spicy Hajia4Real in amazing see-through...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion 5 times Lydia Forson gave us awesome style goals
Photos Ghanaian Fashion Editor, Edward Enninful hangs out with Oprah Winfrey
Men Style 7 African prints tie inspiration for corporate men
Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown shows off haircut in style
Pulse Fashion 5 of Mzbel’s classic looks ladies can rock to work from Monday to Friday
Style Icon I dress fashionably to promote ‘Made in Ghana’ products- Samira Bawumia
Who wore it better? Deborah Vanessa, Hamamat Montia and Selly Galley in African inspired Kimono
Pulse Fashion 5 times Juliet Ibrahim looked gorgeous in African print
Pulse Fashion Zynnell Zuh in this gorgeous Kente will make you look again
Photo Hot and spicy Hajia4Real in amazing see-through skirt

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
3 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
4 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
5 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet

Fashion

Mzbel’s classic look
Pulse Fashion 5 of Mzbel’s classic looks ladies can rock to work from Monday to Friday
I dress fashionably - Samira Bawumia
Style Icon I dress fashionably to promote ‘Made in Ghana’ products- Samira Bawumia
Deborah Vanessa, Hamamat Montia and Selly Galley in African inspired Kimono
Who wore it better? Deborah Vanessa, Hamamat Montia and Selly Galley in African inspired Kimono
Juliet Ibrahim
Pulse Fashion 5 times Juliet Ibrahim looked gorgeous in African print