Celebrity couple, Stonebwoy and his lovely wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong christened their first child together in a stud-studded ceremony on March 17, 2018.

Reggae/Dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louis Ansong tied the knots on August 8, 2017, in a glamorous ceremony and all the top Ghanaian celebrities were spotted at the event.

New mom, Mrs. Satekla’s apparel to her daughter, Catherine Jiluda T. Satekla’s christening was just beautiful.

Although her husband is a BET award-winner, Dr. Louisa tries to hide from the paparazzi but each time she attends a public event, she gives us major style goals with her elegant looks.

She wore two stunning white dresses for the memorable event and she rocked both designers. She knows how to dress down stylish. Her first look was a three-quarter dress was side ruffles and designed with lace cover her chest.

Dr.Louisa changed into a jumpsuit showing off her silhouette figure just a few months after delivery.

Men’s fashion icon, Stonebwoy didn’t disappoint with his fashion choices. He wore a white kaftan and black shoes as praised God for the beautiful gift.