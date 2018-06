news

The Golden Movie Awards witnessed a lot of elegant dressing from the celebrities.

Many of them brought their style and very best looks to the awards night.

After going through the numerous photos of celebrities who attended the 2018 Golden Movie Awards, Pulse.com.gh brings you the best dressed celebs on the night.

1. Lydia Forson

2. Joselyn Dumas

3. Kofi Adjorlolo

4. Fiifi Coleman

5. Peter Ritchie

6. Moesha Boduong

7. Nikki Samonas