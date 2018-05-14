Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

What your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding


Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding

From Jackie Appiah’s ethereal look, Joselyn’s elegant appearance to Ramsey Noah’s dapper appeal, these celebrities made classic style statements at Johns wedding.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding play

See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

John Dumelo’s wedding guest list rivaled the red carpets in terms of celebrity fashion looks.

The traditional wedding of John Dumelo is undoubtedly the biggest if not one of the biggest celebrity weddings we have witnessed over the years. The wedding was a star-studded ceremony with a whole list of A-list celebrities and influential figures present.

See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding play

See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding

 

Check out what some of the A-list attendees wore to the wedding brought to you by pulse.com.gh.

1.

 

2.

 

3.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s Jackie Appiah vs Nigeria’s Chioma, who wore it better?

4.

 

5.

 

6.

 

7.

Engagement guest. #emo#8J+TuA==## @twinsdntbeg @swagofafricanews

A post shared by Sandra Ankobiah (@sandraankobiah) on

 

8.

 

9.

 

10.

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: The OG avengers are so tight, they got matching tattoos Guy Smarts The OG avengers are so tight, they got matching tattoos
Pulse Fashion: Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelo Pulse Fashion Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelo
Pulse Fashion: Ghana’s Jackie Appiah vs Nigeria’s Chioma, who wore it better? Pulse Fashion Ghana’s Jackie Appiah vs Nigeria’s Chioma, who wore it better?
Pulse Fashion: Zylofon’s fashion icon, Sima Brew shows major cleavage in see-through dress Pulse Fashion Zylofon’s fashion icon, Sima Brew shows major cleavage in see-through dress
Who Wore It Better? Selly Galley Vs. Hollywood Actress Evan Rachel Wood Who Wore It Better? Selly Galley Vs. Hollywood Actress Evan Rachel Wood
Wardrobe Failure: Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala Wardrobe Failure Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala

Recommended Videos

Fashion: 4 Fashion items every lady should have in her closet Fashion 4 Fashion items every lady should have in her closet
Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer
Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelobullet
2 Pulse Fashion Ghana’s Jackie Appiah vs Nigeria’s Chioma, who wore it...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion Zylofon’s fashion icon, Sima Brew shows major cleavage...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeralbullet
5 Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to John...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion These female celebrities are setting the pace...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a...bullet
8 Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion Juliet Ibrahim's son is all grown up in...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion 10 of the most stylish celebrities in Ghanabullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelo
Pulse Fashion Zylofon’s fashion icon, Sima Brew shows major cleavage in see-through dress
Pulse Fashion Ghana’s Jackie Appiah vs Nigeria’s Chioma, who wore it better?
Who Wore It Better? Selly Galley Vs. Hollywood Actress Evan Rachel Wood
Take Me To Church! Meet your best-dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala
Wardrobe Failure Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala
Glitz And Glamour Photos from the Glitz 2Oth Issue Release party
Pulse Fashion These female celebrities are setting the pace for the fringe trend
Pulse Fashion Benedicta Gafah's nearly naked photos are just stunning
'Be Your Own Boss' BBC interviews Shaha Wigs

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
3 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
4 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
5 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
6 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
7 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable...bullet

Fashion

Take Me To Church! Meet your best-dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala
Glitz And Glamour Photos from the Glitz 2Oth Issue Release party
Benedicta Gafah
Pulse Fashion Benedicta Gafah's nearly naked photos are just stunning
Zynnel  Zuh
Zynnell Zuh Zynnell Zuh spends GHC 5,000 on her Ghana Make-Up Awards dress