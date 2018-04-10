Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures

news

Hate her or love her, Akosua Vee, wife of the controversial artiste A plus is undoubtedly one of the beautiful ladies we have here in the country.

Celebrity Stylist and fashion blogger, Akosua Vee turns plus one today and of course, she wowed us in these simple but lovely headshots of her.

Having styled some of our biggest celebrities like Nana Ama Mcbrown, Becca and many more, Akosua Vee shared lovely portraits of herself in a flawless makeup and a beautiful floral headgear which is known by many as a fascinator.

The pictures were scored with a lovely prayer which reads ‘May this new age come with an unprecedented Blessing.I will not mess up, I will not miss out in Jesus' name’ .

A-Plus and Akosua Vee sealed their nuptial journey with a colorful white wedding last year in Dansoman, a suburb of Accra on February 25. It was heavily attended by family, friends and some entertainment personalities.