Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures


Celebrity Birthday Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures

Akosua Vee looks totally breathtaking in these portraits photos.

  • Published:
Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures play

Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hate her or love her, Akosua Vee, wife of the controversial artiste A plus is undoubtedly one of the beautiful ladies we have here in the country.

Celebrity Stylist and fashion blogger, Akosua Vee turns plus one today and of course, she wowed us in these simple but lovely headshots of her.

Having styled some of our biggest celebrities like Nana Ama Mcbrown, Becca and many more, Akosua Vee shared lovely portraits of herself in a flawless makeup and a beautiful floral headgear which is known by many as a fascinator.

play

 

READ ALSO: A Plus angrily responds to social media critics over rumors of wife's bleaching

The pictures were scored with a lovely prayer which reads ‘May this new age come with an unprecedented Blessing.I will not mess up, I will not miss out in Jesus' name’ .

 

A-Plus and Akosua Vee sealed their nuptial journey with a colorful white wedding last year in Dansoman, a suburb of Accra on February 25. It was heavily attended by family, friends and some entertainment personalities.

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: 5 times we fell in love with Afia Schwarzenegger's look Pulse Fashion 5 times we fell in love with Afia Schwarzenegger's look
Men Style: 4 smart ways to nail your office wear Men Style 4 smart ways to nail your office wear
Pulse Fashion: 5 casual looks from Sandra Ankobiah that are just breathtaking Pulse Fashion 5 casual looks from Sandra Ankobiah that are just breathtaking
Pulse Fashion: Nadia Buari is shining bright in this blue dress Pulse Fashion Nadia Buari is shining bright in this blue dress
Who Wore It Better? Kuami Eugene vs. Kidi Who Wore It Better? Kuami Eugene vs. Kidi
Gay Couple: Fashion designer, Marc Jacobs proposes to boyfriend Gay Couple Fashion designer, Marc Jacobs proposes to boyfriend

Recommended Videos

Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle
Fashion: How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways Fashion How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Nadia Buari is shining bright in this blue dressbullet
2 Pulse Fashion 5 casual looks from Sandra Ankobiah that are just...bullet
3 Busted Did Kuami Eugene borrow Kidi’s jacket for a music video?bullet
4 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeralbullet
5 Pulse Fashion 5 times Yvonne Nelson showed off enviable...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Juliet Ibrahim's son is all grown up in these...bullet
7 Beauty Tips 5 makeup mistakes every lady must avoidbullet
8 Men Style 4 smart ways to nail your office wearbullet
9 Pulse Fashion Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collectionbullet
10 Pulse Fashion How to tie a head wrap in 3 fabulous waysbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion 5 times we fell in love with Afia Schwarzenegger's look
Men Style 4 smart ways to nail your office wear
Pulse Fashion 5 casual looks from Sandra Ankobiah that are just breathtaking
Pulse Fashion Nadia Buari is shining bright in this blue dress
Who Wore It Better? Kuami Eugene vs. Kidi
Gay Couple Fashion designer, Marc Jacobs proposes to boyfriend
Busted Did Kuami Eugene borrow Kidi’s jacket for a music video?
Pulse Fashion Selly Galley dazzles in a Sima Brew collection
Pulse Fashion 5 times we fell in love with Afia Schwarzenegger's look
Men Style 4 smart ways to nail your office wear

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
3 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
4 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
6 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet

Fashion

Shatta Michy mutes fashion critics with her corporate style
Pulse Fashion Shatta Michy mutes fashion critics with her corporate style
Gloria Sarfo
Pulse Fashion Gloria Sarfo goes blonde as she celebrates her birthday
Vivian Jill Lawrence, Roselyn Ngissah, Lydia Forson and Tracey Boakye
Pulse Fashion 5 style tips for plus size women
Shatta Michy
Pulse Fashion How Ghanaian female celebrities slayed during the Easter holidays