You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeral


Kubolor’s unique and seemingly awkward appearances always get us stunned.

The numerous celebrities who were present to bid their final farewell to the late Dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony Reigns, had the controversial musician, Wanlov the Kubolor amongst them.

The artiste came through as usual in a “bare-footed state” but most strikingly was a wrapped simple red cloth around him known as ‘Kobini’ in the Twi Language.

READ ALSO:10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral

He matched it with his usual skirt choice but this time in black and held in his hands a seemingly black leather pouch. He looked totally simple and very like him with his hair nicely tied behind him.

You wouldn’t need the handwriting on the wall after seeing his demeanor at the funeral grounds to know how heartbroken he was by the demise of the late dancehall diva, Ebony Reighns.

