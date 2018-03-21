Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addo

news

Can we try to draw to draw the lines between these two top dogs ruling the fashion spheres?

Fashion in Ghana has taken another turn or let just say it has been cranked up a notch than it used to be. Thanks to our screen folks, appearances have become a big deal in Ghana and Two of such people who just live us breathless with their impeccable appearances are Nana Akua Akua Addo and Zynell Zuh who are both popular actresses here in Ghana.

Zynell and Nana Akua Addo are mostly pitted against each other when in the world of fashion obvious reasons: both are extreme style geniuses with tons of fashion lover’s following. Though the two are of diverse style, they all share one quality together and that is putting us in jaw-dropping states.

Nana Akua Addo also known as the ‘Gh Ish Girl’ is one thick force one could ever reckon with, her debonair qualities are extremely exceptional. She virtually redefined the red carpet fashion here in Ghana and has received some international recognition and accolades for her impeccable appearances.

Zynell, on the other hand, is the style extravaganza who will leave you spellbound with her flawless looks. What makes Zynell stand out more is her unique style which has mostly avant-garde elements she incorporates in her looks.

Truth is, it is very difficult to pinpoint the crème de la crème amongst these two. They both have their unique and peculiar style which makes them special in different ways.

Well, we leave it to you. What do you think? Who runs the fashion world.