Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addo


Who is more fashionable ? Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addo

Can we try to draw to draw the lines between these two top dogs ruling the fashion spheres?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addo play

Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Can we try to draw to draw the lines between these two top dogs ruling the fashion spheres?

Fashion in Ghana has taken another turn or let just say it has been cranked up a notch than it used to be. Thanks to our screen folks, appearances have become a big deal in Ghana and Two of such people who just live us breathless with their impeccable appearances are Nana Akua Akua Addo and Zynell Zuh who are both popular actresses here in Ghana.

Zynell and Nana Akua Addo are mostly pitted against each other when in the world of fashion obvious reasons: both are extreme style geniuses with tons of fashion lover’s following. Though the two are of diverse style, they all share one quality together and that is putting us in jaw-dropping states.

READ ALSO:Meet the public figures that have influenced the fashion industry in Ghana

Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addo play

Nana Akua

 

Nana Akua Addo also known as the ‘Gh Ish Girl’ is one thick force one could ever reckon with, her debonair qualities are extremely exceptional. She virtually redefined the red carpet fashion here in Ghana and has received some international recognition and accolades for her impeccable appearances. 

Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addo play

Zynell Zuh versus Nana Akua Addo

 

Zynell, on the other hand, is the style extravaganza who will leave you spellbound with her flawless looks. What makes Zynell stand out more is her unique style which has mostly avant-garde elements she incorporates in her looks.

Truth is, it is very difficult to pinpoint the crème de la crème amongst these two. They both have their unique and peculiar style which makes them special in different ways.

Well, we leave it to you. What do you think? Who runs the fashion world.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Unfashionable: Asiedu Nketia wears oversized shoe after winter coat gaffe Unfashionable Asiedu Nketia wears oversized shoe after winter coat gaffe
Pulse Fashion: 5 times Maame Serwaa gave us more awesome style goals than we asked for Pulse Fashion 5 times Maame Serwaa gave us more awesome style goals than we asked for
Man Crush Monday: Meet Zylofon’s most stylish male celebrity- Toosweet Annan Man Crush Monday Meet Zylofon’s most stylish male celebrity- Toosweet Annan
Pulse Fashion: All the times Stonebwoy's wife looked gorgeous in white dress Pulse Fashion All the times Stonebwoy's wife looked gorgeous in white dress
Pulse Fashion: Stonebwoy’s wife is giving us the best mom goals and perfect style tips Pulse Fashion Stonebwoy’s wife is giving us the best mom goals and perfect style tips
Pulse Fashion: 5 times Lydia Forson gave us awesome style goals Pulse Fashion 5 times Lydia Forson gave us awesome style goals

Recommended Videos

Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle
Fashion: How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways Fashion How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways
Celeb Fashion: Okyeame Kwame And His Wife Are Our Fashion Couple For This Week Celeb Fashion Okyeame Kwame And His Wife Are Our Fashion Couple For This Week



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion All the times Stonebwoy's wife looked gorgeous in white dressbullet
2 Pulse Fashion 5 times Maame Serwaa gave us more awesome style goals...bullet
3 Man Crush Monday Meet Zylofon’s most stylish male celebrity-...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion How to tie a head wrap in 3 fabulous waysbullet
5 Pulse Fashion Okyeame Kwame and his wife are our fashionable...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown shows off haircut in stylebullet
7 Pulse Fashion 5 times Lydia Forson gave us awesome style goalsbullet
8 Pulse Fashion 5 times Stonebwoy was the perfect fashion...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion Stonebwoy’s wife is giving us the best mom...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion You have to see these African print...bullet

Related Articles

Men Style 7 African prints tie inspiration for corporate men
Pulse Fashion Nana Ama Mcbrown shows off haircut in style
Sad News Iconic designer, Givency, dies at 91
Rebecca Akufo-Addo 5 times Ghana’s First Lady made African print a national costume
Pulse Fashion 5 of Mzbel’s classic looks ladies can rock to work from Monday to Friday
Style Icon I dress fashionably to promote ‘Made in Ghana’ products- Samira Bawumia
Who wore it better? Deborah Vanessa, Hamamat Montia and Selly Galley in African inspired Kimono
Pulse Fashion 5 times Juliet Ibrahim looked gorgeous in African print
Pulse Fashion Zynnell Zuh in this gorgeous Kente will make you look again
Men Style 7 African prints tie inspiration for corporate men

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
3 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
4 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
5 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
6 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
7 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet

Fashion

Edward Ennimful hangs out with Oprah Winfrey
Photos Ghanaian Fashion Editor, Edward Enninful hangs out with Oprah Winfrey
8 African prints tie inspiration
Men Style 7 African prints tie inspiration for corporate men
designer, Givency, dies at 91
Sad News Iconic designer, Givency, dies at 91
Hubert de Givenchy
Hubert de Givenchy French fashion designer dies aged 91