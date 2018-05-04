Zynnell Zuh ‘blows’ GHC 5,000 on mermaid dress

news

It has been revealed that the dress worn by actress, Zynnell Zuh for the 2018 Ghana Make-Up Awards last week cost her GH¢ 5,000.

Zynnell, who was adjudged the 2018 most glamourous celebrity at the Ghana Make-Up Awards, remains one of Ghana’s style icons and actresses whose outfits on red carpet always make the headlines.



“I’m a visual and a very detailed person. My world is a happier place when I’m surrounded by what I perceive to be beautiful design so from the interior of my home, how my clothes and shoes are displayed in my closet, how I wrap up gifts and even when it comes to my work as a film producer. It’s important to me that things look nice and, of course, of good quality so the way I dress is the natural extension of my appreciation of aesthetics,” she once said about her style.



“My style is a fusion of latest fashion trends and along with a choice of my own and it is inspired by my favourite colours, what’s in style, old Hollywood style icons like Marilyn Monroe and Kathrine Hepburn, various foreign cultural fashion trends like those from France, Italy, India, etc, my mood and, of course, the impression I want to leave that day,” Zynnell added.

Actress Zynnell Zuh wore an embellished halter neck mermaid gown which turned numerous heads toward her direction.

It was a floor length, body hugging mermaid dress, and the colours looked beautiful on her skin. She looked glamourous and amazing in the dress designed by Sima Brew, one of Ghana’s acclaimed celebrity designers.