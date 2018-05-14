5 healthy spices you should be eating

Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Here we've gathered five of the healthiest spices and herbs enjoyed around the world.

  Published:
Curry powder play

Curry powder

(www.naturalfoodseries.com)
Aside from adding flavor, depth and nuance our local dishes, spices are numerous health benefits to meet our daily nutrient requirements.

They can soothe pain, heal wounds, and reduce the risk of us developing debilitating diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and stroke.



  • Curry

Curry Powder health benefits include providing nutrition, prevents infection, promotes good digestion, detoxifies the liver, promote metabolism and support bone health. Other benefits include slowing down the aging process, relieving pain, supporting the healthy heart, fighting cognitive diseases and preventing cancer.







 

  • Uses

Rub curry powder on halibut, tilapia, or pork loin before roasting.

For stews

  • Rosemary

Rosemary eases stress and promotes better memory. People with the bald head can add rosemary to their diet too long lustrous hair.

Rosemary play

Rosemary

(www.mnn.com)

 

Uses

Combine two tablespoons of olive oil; one-half cup of lemon juice; half a garlic clove, minced; and one tablespoon of rosemary to make a marinade for chicken or steak.

Mix together equal parts rosemary, thyme, and oregano, and rub the mixture directly onto chicken breasts.

  • Cumin

One tablespoon contains your daily requirement for iron, a mineral that helps keep your energy level high and your immune system in flu-fighting shape.

Cumin seeds play

Cumin seeds

 

Uses

Mix cumin with other ingredients to marinate meat or fish before roasting.

Toast one-half teaspoon of cumin seeds in a pan for about five minutes over medium-high heat, then add them to a pot of rice before cooking.

  • Cinnamon

Cinnamon has been used in the past to treat the respiratory illness, gynecological issues, and digestive problems. Women who want to lose weight can also use to slim down without exercising.

Cinnamon play

Cinnamon

  • Oregano

Possible medicinal uses of oregano include treating respiratory tract disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, menstrual cramps, and urinary tract disorders.

Applied topically, it may help treat a number of skin conditions, such as acne and dandruff.

Oregano play

Oregano

 

Uses

To make salad dressing, heat one tablespoon of olive oil, a pinch of red pepper flakes, and one-half teaspoon of oregano in a small pan over medium-low heat for two minutes, or until the mixture smells fragrant, Baum says. Drizzle over spinach with a splash of red wine vinegar.

