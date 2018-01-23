news

Many Ghanaians love plantain chips as a snack meal. Plantain chips are basically dried slices of plantain, could be ripe or unripe which is prepared through frying.

They can be covered with salt to have a delicious taste. Most often, when this is being made at home they turn out more softer and less crunchy which makes it less enjoyable.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 tips to an extra cripsy sweet plantain chips every time.

1. Avoid Over riped plantains

Though many prefer ripe plantain chips to unripe plantain chips, it becomes quite a problem when it is over riped. Over riped plantains do not work at all for plantain chips. Think of them like bananas; are ready to go into the freezer for a smoothie, because it’s too ripe. If the plantain is mostly black and hardly yellow, then it’s too ripe as well.

READ ALSO:

2. Turn the chips continuously

While the chips are frying, flip them as often as you can. You can do this by just gently moving the chips around the oil with a kitchen spider. I still don’t get why this works, but it does.

3. Oil Temperature

Specifically between 350-375 degrees F. If your oil is not hot enough, the plantain chips will be too limp or they become chewy and hard; if your oil is too hot, the plantain simply burns fast.

READ ALSO:

4. Observe the color

You will know when the chips are ready to come out of the oil not only from the color (golden brown for ripe plantains, and lightly gold for unripe plantains), but also from the level of sizzling. Once the plantain chips are done, they sizzle significantly less in the oil than when they are not done. Try it… you will notice it, the sizzling almost stops.

5.Place the plantain chips in a single layer

Placing stacked plantain slices into the oil may not be a problem, but it increases the chances of the plantain chips clumping together.