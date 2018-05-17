How to make apple cake

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Cooking spray

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups white sugar

3/4 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 apples - peeled, cored and chopped

Method

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Combine flour, sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, salt, baking soda, vanilla extract, and cinnamon in a large bowl; mix well.

Stir in the chopped apples until just combined.

Pour batter into the prepared baking pan.

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.