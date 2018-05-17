How to make apple cake

Apples are extremely rich in important antioxidants, flavanoids, and dietary fiber.
Cooking spray
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups white sugar
3/4 cup vegetable oil
3 eggs
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
4 apples - peeled, cored and chopped
Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
Combine flour, sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, salt, baking soda, vanilla extract, and cinnamon in a large bowl; mix well.
Stir in the chopped apples until just combined.
Pour batter into the prepared baking pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.