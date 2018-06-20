How to make avocado salad

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
4-5 large tomatoes, sliced or chopped
1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
2 avocados, peeled, pitted and diced
3 tablespoons olive oil
2-3 tablespoons lemon juice
Salt and pepper, to taste
Mix together cucumbers, tomatoes, onion and avocados in a large salad bowl.
Drizzle with the olive oil and lemon juice (or lime juice), and season with salt and pepper.
Toss gently to mix all of the flavors through.