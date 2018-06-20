How to make avocado salad

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

4-5 large tomatoes, sliced or chopped

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

2 avocados, peeled, pitted and diced

3 tablespoons olive oil

2-3 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Mix together cucumbers, tomatoes, onion and avocados in a large salad bowl.

Drizzle with the olive oil and lemon juice (or lime juice), and season with salt and pepper.

Toss gently to mix all of the flavors through.