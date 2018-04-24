Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make banana bread


Pulse Food How to make banana bread

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 eggs, beaten

2 1/3 cups mashed overripe bananas

play

 

  • READ ALSO

How to make creamy coconut porridge

How to prepare vegetable fritters

How to make crab cakes

  • Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar.

Stir in eggs and mashed bananas until well blended.

Stir banana mixture into flour mixture; stir just to moisten. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.

Bake in preheated oven for 60 to 65 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf, comes out clean.

Let bread cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Caution: 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know
Pulse Food: How to make kale homemade pasta Pulse Food How to make kale homemade pasta
Pulse Food: How to make a perfect sandwich Pulse Food How to make a perfect sandwich
Pulse Food: How to prepare doughnuts Pulse Food How to prepare doughnuts
Travel Tips: 5 amazing places outside Accra new couples can enjoy their honeymoon Travel Tips 5 amazing places outside Accra new couples can enjoy their honeymoon
Pulse Food: How to prepare dried okro soup Pulse Food How to prepare dried okro soup

Recommended Videos

Food 101: Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew Food 101 Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew
Food 101: How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono Food 101 How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono
Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup



Top Articles

1 Travel Tips 5 amazing places outside Accra new couples can enjoy their...bullet
2 Pulse Food How to make a perfect sandwichbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare dried okro soupbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
5 Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not knowbullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare doughnutsbullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare pork ballsbullet
8 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
10 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet

Related Articles

Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know
Pulse Food How to make kale homemade pasta
Pulse Food How to make a perfect sandwich
Pulse Food How to prepare doughnuts
Travel Tips 5 amazing places outside Accra new couples can enjoy their honeymoon
Pulse Food How to prepare dried okro soup
Pulse Food How to make fried bread
Pulse Food How to prepare pork balls
Pulse Food How to make candied bacon
Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know

Top Videos

1 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
2 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
3 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
4 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
5 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
6 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet

Food & Travel

Fried bread
Pulse Food How to make fried bread
Candied bacon
Pulse Food How to make candied bacon
Pulse Food How to make beef shawarma
How to make yogurt at home
Pulse Food How to make yogurt at home