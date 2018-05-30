How to make cookies at home

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

125g butter softened

100g light brown soft sugar

125g caster sugar

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

225g self-raising flour

½ tsp salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C, gas mark 4

Cream butter and sugars, once creamed, combine in the egg and vanilla.

Sift in the flour and salt.

Roll into desirable shapes.

Place on ungreased baking paper. Cook for 10 minutes until just golden round the edges.

Take out of the oven and leave to harden for a minute and serve.