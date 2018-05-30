How to make cookies at home

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
125g butter softened
100g light brown soft sugar
125g caster sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 tsp vanilla extract
225g self-raising flour
½ tsp salt
Preheat the oven to 180°C, gas mark 4
Cream butter and sugars, once creamed, combine in the egg and vanilla.
Sift in the flour and salt.
Roll into desirable shapes.
Place on ungreased baking paper. Cook for 10 minutes until just golden round the edges.
Take out of the oven and leave to harden for a minute and serve.