How to make fried bread

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
4 cups flour
1 teaspoons salt
1 ½ tablespoons baking powder
1 ½ or more cups hot water
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
Vegetable oil for frying
In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, salt, and baking powder.
Gradually add in the water while you mix with your hand or spoon.
Cover and let rest 2 hours.
Drizzle olive oil over the dough. Pull off golf ball sized pieces of dough and stretch or roll out until very thin, without ripping it. The thinner the better.
Heat enough oil in a wok over medium heat.
Fry the dough in the hot oil until golden brown, flipping halfway through.
Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.