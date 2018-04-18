Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make fried bread


Pulse Food How to make fried bread

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Fried bread play

Fried bread

(Fionas food)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

4 cups flour

1 teaspoons salt

1 ½ tablespoons baking powder

1 ½ or more cups hot water

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Vegetable oil for frying

  • READ ALSO

How to prepare pork balls

How to make coconut biscuit

How make baguette sandwich

How to prepare crispy oatmeal cookies

  • Method

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, salt, and baking powder.

 Gradually add in the water while you mix with your hand or spoon.

Cover and let rest 2 hours.

Drizzle olive oil over the dough. Pull off golf ball sized pieces of dough and stretch or roll out until very thin, without ripping it. The thinner the better.

Heat enough oil in a wok over medium heat.

Fry the dough in the hot oil until golden brown, flipping halfway through.

Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare pork balls Pulse Food How to prepare pork balls
Pulse Food: How to make candied bacon Pulse Food How to make candied bacon
Pulse Food: How to make beef shawarma Pulse Food How to make beef shawarma
Pulse Food: How to make yogurt at home Pulse Food How to make yogurt at home
Pulse Food: How to prepare garlic butter shrimp Pulse Food How to prepare garlic butter shrimp
Pulse Food: How to make coconut biscuit Pulse Food How to make coconut biscuit

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono Food 101 How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono
Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to make yogurt at homebullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare salad creambullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare garlic butter shrimpbullet
4 Pulse Food How to make coconut biscuitbullet
5 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
6 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian waybullet
8 Pulse Food How to make beef shawarmabullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
10 Globetrotter 6 times Moesha Boduong showed off her...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare waagashi tomato stew
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup
Pulse Food How to grilled catfish at home the restaurant way
Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship
Pulse Food How to prepared peppered fish
Vacation Tips 7 fun things you can do with family this Easter holidays
Pulse Food How to make vanilla cupcakes

Top Videos

1 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
2 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
3 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet

Food & Travel

Baguette sandwich
Pulse Food How make baguette sandwich
Tomato sauce with smoked catfish
Pulse Food How to prepare tomato sauce with smoked catfish
Mixed vegetable spaghetti
Pulse Food How to prepare mixed vegetable spaghetti
Pancakes
Pulse Food How to make delicious pancakes