How to make homemade chocolate for your loved one


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Homemade chocolate peanut butter cups
Spice up your Valentine's Day with an easy, savory, all-chocolate snack for two! So either you or someone you love loves chocolate. 

That’s no surprise.  But what is surprising is that chocolate can actually be a health food

Ingredients

1.1/2 cup cocoa butter

2.1/2 cup virgin coconut oil

3.1/2 cup (raw)  organic cocoa powder

4.1/2 cup agave syrup for sweetening

5.Berry powders

6. Lucuma powder

Method

1. Grate 1/2 cup of the cocoa butter. It will melt easier when it’s grated. Measure also 1/2 cup of coconut oil.

2. Place cocoa butter and coconut oil in a water in a small, heat-safe cup or bowl. Stir the oil and butter occasionally until it’s smooth.

3. Measure 1/2 cup cocoa powder.  If you’d like to add any other dry ingredients, measure them out now and stir them together with the cocoa powder.

4. Pour the dry ingredients in the bowl with melted oil and butter. Stir continuously until smooth.

5. If you want to sweeten your chocolate, pour 4-6 tbsp agave nectar into the mix and stir.  If not, skip this step.

6. Have someone check the quality. Meaning… go ahead and check if the chocolate is sweet enough.

7.Throw some of the additions on top of the chocolate, it looks nice. Place the chocolate for 30 minutes in the freezer or 60 minutes in the refrigerator.

