How to make 'Kulikuli'

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
2 cups of peeled, salted and roasted groundnuts
Groundnut oil and a teaspoon of ground pepper
One and a half teaspoon of ginger powder or to taste
Coarsely blend groundnuts and ginger.
Scoop the pasty nut into a clean and dry muslin cloth and squeeze out the oil as much as you can. Do not expect to see a lot of oil. This step is very key as it determines the crunchiness of the kulikuli.
Pour the mashy peanut into a plastic bowl, add the powdered ground pepper.
Using your finger, mix all ingredients evenly and form the shape you desire.
Heat enough oil in a non-stick cooking pot.
Gently drop the paste and fry until all the sides turn brown.
Transfer to a paper towel, allow to cool and serve.