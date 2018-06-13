Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make 'Kulikuli'


Pulse Food How to make 'Kulikuli'

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Kulikuli play

Kulikuli

(Kitchen Muse)
  • Ingredients

2 cups of peeled, salted and roasted groundnuts

Groundnut oil and a teaspoon of ground pepper

One and a half teaspoon of ginger powder or to taste

  • Method

Coarsely blend groundnuts and ginger.

Scoop the pasty nut into a clean and dry muslin cloth and squeeze out the oil as much as you can. Do not expect to see a lot of oil. This step is very key as it determines the crunchiness of the kulikuli.

Pour the mashy peanut into a plastic bowl, add the powdered ground pepper.

Using your finger, mix all ingredients evenly and form the shape you desire.

Heat enough oil in a non-stick cooking pot.

Gently drop the paste and fry until all the sides turn brown.

Transfer to a paper towel, allow to cool and serve.

