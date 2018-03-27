How to make millet porridge

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

1/3 cup millet, rinsed and drained in a fine mesh strainer

1/2 cup of coconut or almond milk

3/4 cup water

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Method

Heat water in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add millet, salt, and cover to cook.

Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook at a very low simmer for 20-25 minutes.

Add coconut milk, vanilla essence, and stir.

Stir in your brown sugar.

Remove from the heat, serve and add toppings of choice.