How to make millet porridge


Pulse Food How to make millet porridge

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Coconut hulled millet porridge play

Coconut hulled millet porridge

(Telandeworld)
  • Ingredients

1/3 cup millet, rinsed and drained in a fine mesh strainer

1/2 cup of coconut or almond milk

3/4 cup water

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

  • Method

Heat water in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add millet, salt, and cover to cook.

Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook at a very low simmer for 20-25 minutes.

Add coconut milk, vanilla essence, and stir.

Stir in your brown sugar.

Remove from the heat, serve and add toppings of choice.

