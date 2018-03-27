How to make millet porridge

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1/3 cup millet, rinsed and drained in a fine mesh strainer
1/2 cup of coconut or almond milk
3/4 cup water
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
Heat water in a saucepan over medium heat.
Add millet, salt, and cover to cook.
Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook at a very low simmer for 20-25 minutes.
Add coconut milk, vanilla essence, and stir.
Stir in your brown sugar.
Remove from the heat, serve and add toppings of choice.