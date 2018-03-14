Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make tasty egg rolls


Pulse Food How to make tasty egg rolls

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
make tasty egg rolls play

egg rolls

(Betty Crocker)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

These are fabulous as a side dish with stir-fry dishes. Serve warm with egg roll sauce or soy sauce if desired.

 

Ingredients
1 pound ground pork

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 cups shredded cabbage

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 ounces shredded carrots

1 quart peanut oil for frying

8 (7 inch square) egg roll wrappers

 tablespoons sesame seeds (optional)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

READ ALSO

Pulse Food How to prepare noodle spring rolls

Pulse Food How to bake Tilapia

Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken bites Tilapia

make tasty egg rolls play

egg rolls

(Betty Crocker)

 

 

METHOD

Season pork with ginger and garlic powder and mix thoroughly. Heat mixture in a medium skillet, stirring, until pork is cooked through and no longer pink. Set aside.

In another large skillet heat oil to about 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) or medium high heat. While oil is heating, combine flour and water in a bowl until they form a paste. In a separate bowl combine the cabbage, carrots and reserved pork mixture. Mix all together.

Lay out one egg roll skin with a corner pointed toward you. Place about a 1/4 to 1/3 cup of the cabbage, carrot and pork mixture on egg roll paper and fold corner up over the mixture. Fold left and right corners toward the center and continue to roll. Brush a bit of the flour paste on the final corner to help seal the egg roll.

Place egg rolls into heated oil and fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels or rack. Put on serving plate and top with sesame seeds if desired

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps
Pulse Ghana: How to make meat pie the Ghanaian way Pulse Ghana How to make meat pie the Ghanaian way
Wedding Tips: 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon
Pulse Food: How to prepare curried potatoes Pulse Food How to prepare curried potatoes
Pulse Food: How to prepare spicy chicken bites Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken bites
Pulse Food: How to bake Tilapia Pulse Food How to bake Tilapia

Recommended Videos

Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to bake Tilapiabullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken bitesbullet
3 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare fish saucebullet
6 Pulse Ghana How to make meat pie the Ghanaian waybullet
7 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare kontomire stewbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare curried potatoesbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare shredded beef sauce at homebullet

Related Articles

Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps
Pulse Ghana How to make meat pie the Ghanaian way
Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon
Pulse Food How to prepare curried potatoes
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken bites
Pulse Food How to bake Tilapia
Pulse Food How to prepare noodle spring rolls
Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weight
Pulse Food How to prepare fish sauce
Pulse Food How to prepare shredded beef sauce at home

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
5 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
6 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
7 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet

Food & Travel

How to prepare noodle spring rolls
Pulse Food How to prepare noodle spring rolls
Boiled yam with egg stew
Pulse Food How to prepare boiled potatoes with egg stew
Crispy homemade chicken
Pulse Food How to prepare crispy homemade chicken
Chin chin
Pulse Food How to prepare chin chin