How to make tasty egg rolls

news

These are fabulous as a side dish with stir-fry dishes. Serve warm with egg roll sauce or soy sauce if desired.

Ingredients

1 pound ground pork

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 cups shredded cabbage

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 ounces shredded carrots

1 quart peanut oil for frying

8 (7 inch square) egg roll wrappers

tablespoons sesame seeds (optional)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

READ ALSO

Pulse Food How to prepare noodle spring rolls

Pulse Food How to bake Tilapia

Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken bites Tilapia

METHOD

Season pork with ginger and garlic powder and mix thoroughly. Heat mixture in a medium skillet, stirring, until pork is cooked through and no longer pink. Set aside.

In another large skillet heat oil to about 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) or medium high heat. While oil is heating, combine flour and water in a bowl until they form a paste. In a separate bowl combine the cabbage, carrots and reserved pork mixture. Mix all together.

Lay out one egg roll skin with a corner pointed toward you. Place about a 1/4 to 1/3 cup of the cabbage, carrot and pork mixture on egg roll paper and fold corner up over the mixture. Fold left and right corners toward the center and continue to roll. Brush a bit of the flour paste on the final corner to help seal the egg roll.

Place egg rolls into heated oil and fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels or rack. Put on serving plate and top with sesame seeds if desired