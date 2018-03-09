How to prepare noodle spring rolls

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Ingredients
Glass noodles
Spring roll pastry
White cabbage200 g,
Finely grated Bean
Oil
Soy sauce
carrot
Preparation time
30 mins
Recipe category
Appetizer
Method
Mix together the carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts, garlic and oil. Drain the noodles and cut them into 4 cm long pieces and add them to the mixture.
Season with salt, ground black pepper, soy sauce and a pinch of sugar and gently beat the egg.
Fold over the sides and roll up.
Fry spring rolls in hot oil for 4-5 minutes until golden brown.