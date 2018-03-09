How to prepare noodle spring rolls

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wondering how to make spring rolls? Try this easy recipe for spring rolls, perfect if you're craving Chinese food or if you're looking for a vegan appetizer.

Ingredients

Glass noodles

Spring roll pastry

White cabbage200 g,

Finely grated Bean

Oil

Soy sauce

carrot

Preparation time

30 mins

Recipe category

Appetizer

Method

Mix together the carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts, garlic and oil. Drain the noodles and cut them into 4 cm long pieces and add them to the mixture.

Season with salt, ground black pepper, soy sauce and a pinch of sugar and gently beat the egg.

Fold over the sides and roll up.

Fry spring rolls in hot oil for 4-5 minutes until golden brown.