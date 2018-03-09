Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare boiled potatoes with egg stew


How to prepare boiled potatoes with egg stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  Published: 2018-03-09
Boiled yam with egg stew play

Boiled yam with egg stew

(Food ace)
Ingredients

  • Tomatoes, chopped

  • Onions, sliced

  • Garlic, minced

  • Pepper blended

  • Cooking oil

  • All purpose spices

  • Eggs

  • Salt

play

 

  • Method

Heat coconut oil in a wok over medium heat.

Add onions, ginger, garlic, and stir.

When the onions turn golden brown then you add chopped tomatoes.

Add your blended pepper after 3- 5 minutes.

Stir in your salt and other spices.

Crack eggs in a bowl and add to the stew.

Allow to simmer and stir.

Wash the potatoes and cut into desired sizes.

Transfer to a big saucepan filled with water.

Add salt and allow to cook for 6-10minutes.

Serve hot.

