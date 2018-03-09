How to prepare boiled potatoes with egg stew

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Tomatoes, chopped

Onions, sliced

Garlic, minced

Pepper blended

Cooking oil

All purpose spices

Eggs

Salt

Method

Heat coconut oil in a wok over medium heat.

Add onions, ginger, garlic, and stir.

When the onions turn golden brown then you add chopped tomatoes.

Add your blended pepper after 3- 5 minutes.

Stir in your salt and other spices.

Crack eggs in a bowl and add to the stew.

Allow to simmer and stir.

Wash the potatoes and cut into desired sizes.

Transfer to a big saucepan filled with water.

Add salt and allow to cook for 6-10minutes.

Serve hot.