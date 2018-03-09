How to prepare boiled potatoes with egg stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Tomatoes, chopped
Onions, sliced
Garlic, minced
Pepper blended
Cooking oil
All purpose spices
Eggs
Salt
Method
Heat coconut oil in a wok over medium heat.
Add onions, ginger, garlic, and stir.
When the onions turn golden brown then you add chopped tomatoes.
Add your blended pepper after 3- 5 minutes.
Stir in your salt and other spices.
Crack eggs in a bowl and add to the stew.
Allow to simmer and stir.
Wash the potatoes and cut into desired sizes.
Transfer to a big saucepan filled with water.
Add salt and allow to cook for 6-10minutes.
Serve hot.