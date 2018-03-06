How to prepare kpakposhito pork

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Pork 1 kg
2 tablespoon olive oil
Onion
Ginger
Garlic
Kpakposhito
2 tablespoon of shrimps
Kpakposhito makes everything better coating it with this tender, succulent and flavorful pork enhances the flavor of the pork.
Blend onion, garlic, ginger until smooth and use it to marinate your pork for 30 minutes before steaming.
Add salt, oregano and other spices of your choice and allow to cook for 5-10 minutes and set aside.
Blend kpakposhito, ginger, garlic, onion until smooth and set aside.
Heat olive oil in a frying pan and add your pork.
Allow to cook for 2-4 minutes and add your kpakposhito mixture and stir.
Season with shrimps powder