How to prepare kpakposhito pork

news

Ingredients

Pork 1 kg

2 tablespoon olive oil

Onion

Ginger

Garlic

Kpakposhito

2 tablespoon of shrimps

Method

Blend onion, garlic, ginger until smooth and use it to marinate your pork for 30 minutes before steaming.

Add salt, oregano and other spices of your choice and allow to cook for 5-10 minutes and set aside.

Blend kpakposhito, ginger, garlic, onion until smooth and set aside.

Heat olive oil in a frying pan and add your pork.

Allow to cook for 2-4 minutes and add your kpakposhito mixture and stir.

Season with shrimps powder