How to grill boneless chicken

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way
Recipe
How to chargrill boneless chicken
Servings
4
Cooking time
30 minutes
Ingredients
½ tsp cayenne pepper
1½ tsp paprika
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tbsp sumac
⅛ tsp ground cinnamon
6 garlic cloves, crushed
⅓ cup lemon juice
⅓ cup olive oil
READ ALSO:
How to prepare tomato sandwich
Try this baked eggs recipe at home
Method
To make the marinade, combine all ingredients in a large in a bowl.
Add chicken and turn to coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat oven to 200°C. Heat a pan to medium-high.
Season chicken generously with salt, then cook, turning once, for 8 minutes or until charred and golden brown.
Transfer to a lined oven tray and roast for 25 minutes or until cooked through.
Serve with bread or rice.