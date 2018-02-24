How to grill boneless chicken

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

How to chargrill boneless chicken

Servings

4

Cooking time

30 minutes

Ingredients

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1½ tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp sumac

⅛ tsp ground cinnamon

6 garlic cloves, crushed

⅓ cup lemon juice

⅓ cup olive oil

Method

To make the marinade, combine all ingredients in a large in a bowl.

Add chicken and turn to coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat oven to 200°C. Heat a pan to medium-high.

Season chicken generously with salt, then cook, turning once, for 8 minutes or until charred and golden brown.

Transfer to a lined oven tray and roast for 25 minutes or until cooked through.

Serve with bread or rice.