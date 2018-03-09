Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare shredded beef sauce at home


Pulse Food How to prepare shredded beef sauce at home

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Shredded beef sauce play

Shredded beef sauce

(Food ace)
  • Ingredients

1 kg shredded beef

Half kilo of prawns

Half of mushroom

1 teaspoon of soy sauce (low sodium)

1.5 tablespoons of cornstarch

3 thin slices of ginger

2 clove of garlic

1 green bell pepper

1/2 cooking spoon of oil

Salt to Taste

2 tablespoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of sesame seed

Cooking wine

  • Method

Marinate the meat with beef seasoning, minced garlic, salt, and the corn starch/flour.

Leave to marinate for at least an hour.

Mix soy sauce, cooking wine, sesame oil, black pepper and set aside.

Heat 4 tablespoons of oil in a wok or large frying pan over medium heat.

Add the minced garlic and ginger, sauté for 2 minutes.

Add the marinated beef to the pan, stir and fry for 3- 5 minutes.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in another pan and add the onions, sauté for 2 minutes.

Add the sliced peppers, prawns, mushrooms and sauté for a minute.

Now add the mixed sauce, leave to simmer for 1 minute.

Lower the heat and add the fried beef back to the vegetable stir and combine, simmer for 2 minutes.

Serve with boiled rice or yam.

