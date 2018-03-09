How to prepare shredded beef sauce at home

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

1 kg shredded beef

Half kilo of prawns

Half of mushroom

1 teaspoon of soy sauce (low sodium)

1.5 tablespoons of cornstarch

3 thin slices of ginger

2 clove of garlic

1 green bell pepper

1/2 cooking spoon of oil

Salt to Taste

2 tablespoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of sesame seed

Cooking wine

Method

Marinate the meat with beef seasoning, minced garlic, salt, and the corn starch/flour.

Leave to marinate for at least an hour.

Mix soy sauce, cooking wine, sesame oil, black pepper and set aside.

Heat 4 tablespoons of oil in a wok or large frying pan over medium heat.

Add the minced garlic and ginger, sauté for 2 minutes.

Add the marinated beef to the pan, stir and fry for 3- 5 minutes.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in another pan and add the onions, sauté for 2 minutes.

Add the sliced peppers, prawns, mushrooms and sauté for a minute.

Now add the mixed sauce, leave to simmer for 1 minute.

Lower the heat and add the fried beef back to the vegetable stir and combine, simmer for 2 minutes.

Serve with boiled rice or yam.