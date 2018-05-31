How to prepare beans stew and riped plantain

news

Ingredients

4 medium tomatoes

1 medium sized salmon

1 large onion

Pepper

1 clove of garlic

100ml red palm oil or vegetable oil

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

500g red beans

4 very ripe plantains

Vegetable oil (for deep frying)

Salt

METHOD

1. Wash all vegetables.

2. Soak beans in water for one hour. Then boil for one and half hour using 2 litres of water until the beans are soft. Add more water when necessary until the beans are cooked and drain them in colander.

3. In another saucepan,heat the oil and add the onions, garlic, ginger and pepper until all the liquid evaporates.

3. Add the blended tomatoes. Remove all the bones from the salmon and add while stirring intermittently for 15 minutes.

4. Add salt and the cooked beans to the stew and stir. Lower the heat and cover saucepan

5. Cut both ends and cut through skin length-wise. Peel. Cut into diagonal pieces.

6. Wash the plaintain in salt water. Heat oil and when it is hot, fry the plantain pieces. Toss them occasionally to ensure all are cooked. When they are all brown, remove and drain in kitchen paper. Serve your family.