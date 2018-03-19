How to prepare chocolate bread

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon Olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

1 3/4 cups warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)

1 (.25 ounce) package instant yeast

6 cups bread flour

4 1/2 tablespoons white sugar

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Method

Combine flour, salt, yeast, sugar, cocoa, sunflower oil, and water in a large bowl. Stir everything with a wooden spoon until you have a soft dough.

Place the dough on a lightly floured surface. Knead for five minutes, until smooth and elastic.

Divide the dough in half, and roll each half into a ball.

Place both on a baking sheet. Cut crisscross designs in the tops, and cover with a kitchen towel. Let rise until double in size.

Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 35 minutes.