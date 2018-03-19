Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare chocolate bread


Pulse Food How to prepare chocolate bread

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chocolate bread play

Chocolate bread

(Living Healthy With Chocolate)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

1 tablespoon Olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

1 3/4 cups warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)

1 (.25 ounce) package instant yeast

6 cups bread flour

4 1/2 tablespoons white sugar

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

  • READ ALSO

Pulse Food How to prepare banana nut muffins

Pulse Foods How to make rock buns the Ghanaian way

Pulse Food How to make home made bread

Pulse Ghana How to make meat pie the Ghanaian way

  • Method

Combine flour, salt, yeast, sugar, cocoa, sunflower oil, and water in a large bowl. Stir everything with a wooden spoon until you have a soft dough.

Place the dough on a lightly floured surface. Knead for five minutes, until smooth and elastic.

Divide the dough in half, and roll each half into a ball.

Place both on a baking sheet. Cut crisscross designs in the tops, and cover with a kitchen towel. Let rise until double in size.

Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 35 minutes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Foods: 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarter Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarter
Pulse Food: How to prepare banana nut muffins Pulse Food How to prepare banana nut muffins
Pulse Food: How to prepare Ghanaian hot pepper sauce and boiled yam Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian hot pepper sauce and boiled yam
Pulse Food: How to prepare mashed plantain Pulse Food How to prepare mashed plantain
Pulse Foods: How to make rock buns the Ghanaian way Pulse Foods How to make rock buns the Ghanaian way
Pulse Foods: 5 Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks Pulse Foods 5 Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo
Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
4 Pulse Food How to make homemade breadbullet
5 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare kontomire stewbullet
7 Pulse Food Check out this 'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that has...bullet
8 Pulse Foods How to make rock buns the Ghanaian waybullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare stewed snail the Ghanaian waybullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare fante fantebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare banana nut muffins
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian hot pepper sauce and boiled yam
Pulse Food How to prepare mashed plantain
Pulse Foods How to make rock buns the Ghanaian way
Pulse Foods 5 Ghanaian foods you must eat for flawless glowing looks
Pulse Food Check out this 'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that has got everyone talking
Pulse Food How to make homemade bread
Pulse Food How to prepare Peri Peri chicken
Pulse Food How to prepare fish stew
Pulse Food How to make tasty egg rolls

Top Videos

1 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
2 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
3 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
4 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
5 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
6 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet

Food & Travel

Pulse Food How to prepare Peri Peri chicken
Fish stew
Pulse Food How to prepare fish stew
make tasty egg rolls
Pulse Food How to make tasty egg rolls
Period-cramps can be uncomfortable
Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps