How to prepare banana nut muffins

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

3/4 cup mashed ripe banana

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Method

In a small bowl, cream butter and sugar. Beat in the egg, banana, and vanilla.

Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon; add to creamed mixture just until moistened. Fold in walnuts.

Coat muffin cups with cooking spray or use paper liners; fill two-thirds full with batter.

Bake at 350° for 23-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

Serve warm.