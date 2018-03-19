How to prepare banana nut muffins

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Ingredients
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1 egg
3/4 cup mashed ripe banana
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
Method
In a small bowl, cream butter and sugar. Beat in the egg, banana, and vanilla.
Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon; add to creamed mixture just until moistened. Fold in walnuts.
Coat muffin cups with cooking spray or use paper liners; fill two-thirds full with batter.
Bake at 350° for 23-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.
Serve warm.