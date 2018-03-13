Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare curried potatoes


How to prepare curried potatoes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Curried potatoes

Curried potatoes

(biishville)
Ingredients

1 kg potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons cumin seed

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

2 teaspoons curry powder

2 teaspoons coarse sea salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

  • Method

Place whole potatoes into a saucepan with water to cover.

Bring to a boil, and cook until just tender. Drain, and cut potatoes into quarters. Set aside to keep warm.

Heat oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat.

Saute the cumin, turmeric, and curry powder for 1 minute.

Add potatoes, and saute until toasted. Toss potatoes with sea salt, pepper, and fresh cilantro, and serve hot.

