How to prepare curried potatoes

1 kg potatoes
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons cumin seed
2 teaspoons ground turmeric
2 teaspoons curry powder
2 teaspoons coarse sea salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Place whole potatoes into a saucepan with water to cover.
Bring to a boil, and cook until just tender. Drain, and cut potatoes into quarters. Set aside to keep warm.
Heat oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat.
Saute the cumin, turmeric, and curry powder for 1 minute.
Add potatoes, and saute until toasted. Toss potatoes with sea salt, pepper, and fresh cilantro, and serve hot.