How to prepare spicy chicken bites

Chicken is the most common poultry across the globe because it is the best food for protein.

It is made of amino acids, which are the building blocks of our muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals. B vitamins in it are useful in preventing cataracts and skin disorders, boosting immunity, eliminating weakness, regulating digestion, and improving the nervous system.

They are also helpful in preventing migraine, heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Ingredients

1 kg chicken breast

1 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup Parmesan, grated

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ( garlic powder

1 tbsp dried parsley (or any other herbs)

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 400F (200C). Line 1 or 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large bowl combine breadcrumbs with Parmesan cheese, paprika, garlic powder, dried parsley, salt, and pepper.

Set aside until ready to use.

Cut chicken breast into bite size pieces.

Season chicken with salt and pepper.

Into a large bowl add flour and chicken pieces.

Use a spoon to toss the chicken into the flour until all pieces are coated.

Transfer the chicken to another clean bowl and discard the excess flour.

Beat eggs with oil and pour over the chicken and toss to coat.

Roll each piece of chicken in the spices and Parmesan mixture.

Transfer the pieces to the prepared pans.

Bake for about 25 minutes until golden brown and serve.