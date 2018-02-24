Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Ingredients
2 slightly ripe plantains
1 Chili pepper
Salt to taste
1 Small sized Onion
5-6 Tablespoonful palm oil
Roasted peanuts
2 Eggs
1 Large Avocado
READ ALSO
Try this baked eggs recipe at home
How to prepare seafood fried rice
Method
Peel plantain, cut into two equal halves.
Boil plantains and eggs until soft.
Wash all vegetables
Using an asanka, grind onion and peppers until smooth and some peanuts
Add salt to taste.
Use another asanka, mash the plantains and the mixture.
Mix thoroughly.
Slice a quarter of onions into 5-6 tablespoonful palm oil and set on fire for a minute or two.
Gently pour the palm oil unto the mashed plantain and stir until evenly mixed.
Garnish with boiled eggs and avocado.