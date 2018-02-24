24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

2 slightly ripe plantains

1 Chili pepper

Salt to taste

1 Small sized Onion

5-6 Tablespoonful palm oil

Roasted peanuts

2 Eggs

1 Large Avocado

Method

Peel plantain, cut into two equal halves.

Boil plantains and eggs until soft.

Wash all vegetables

Using an asanka, grind onion and peppers until smooth and some peanuts

Add salt to taste.

Use another asanka, mash the plantains and the mixture.

Mix thoroughly.

Slice a quarter of onions into 5-6 tablespoonful palm oil and set on fire for a minute or two.

Gently pour the palm oil unto the mashed plantain and stir until evenly mixed.

Garnish with boiled eggs and avocado.