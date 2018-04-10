How to prepare frittata at home

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Sausages, chopped

Green pepper, chopped

Onions, sliced

Plantain, sliced

Eggs

Freshly ground black pepper

Cloves garlic, minced

Fresh thyme leaves

Shredded cheese

Method

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat and fry sausages for 2 minutes

Remove and set aside. Saute onions (half) and pepper(half) until golden brown.

Fry plantain in another pan until golden brown and place on a clean towel to remove oil.

Break eggs in a bowl, add all vegetables, salt and another seasoning of your choice.

Pour egg mixture into a pan layered with cheese under medium heat.

Tilt the pan to make sure the eggs settle evenly over all the vegetables. Cook for a minute or two until you see the eggs at the edges of the pan beginning to set.

Put the pan in the oven and bake until the eggs are set, 8 to 10 minutes.

Cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then slice into wedges and serve.