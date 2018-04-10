How to prepare frittata at home

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Sausages, chopped
Green pepper, chopped
Onions, sliced
Plantain, sliced
Eggs
Freshly ground black pepper
Cloves garlic, minced
Fresh thyme leaves
Shredded cheese
DODO (PLANTAIN) FRITTATA RECIPE. You will simply love this. The weekend is around the corner. Make sure to impress your loved ones with this. THINGS TO DO; 1. Feel free to use choice vegetables. 2. You can use Sausages, Ham, Pepperoni...just be creative. 3. Don't forget to use @matsecooksseasonings Everything Spice for more oomph. 4. Divide the vegetables and fried plantain into 2 parts. Add one part to the eggs in the pan first, cover and cook for 5 minutes to let the eggs set before adding the remaining vegetables and plantain. This is so that you can have a beautiful finish at the top of your frittata rather than having the vegetables and plantain sink under the eggs. 5. Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes after taking it off the stove. Enjoy. HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY TO ALL THE WONDERFUL WOMEN IN THE WORLD. GOD BLESS YOU ALL. To see more recipe videos please click on the #MatseCooksVideos hashtag. #MatseCooksVideos #MatseCooks #MatseCooksRecipes #MatseCooksVideos #Recipe #Delicious #PlantainFrittata
Heat oil in a pan over medium heat and fry sausages for 2 minutes
Remove and set aside. Saute onions (half) and pepper(half) until golden brown.
Fry plantain in another pan until golden brown and place on a clean towel to remove oil.
Break eggs in a bowl, add all vegetables, salt and another seasoning of your choice.
Pour egg mixture into a pan layered with cheese under medium heat.
Tilt the pan to make sure the eggs settle evenly over all the vegetables. Cook for a minute or two until you see the eggs at the edges of the pan beginning to set.
Put the pan in the oven and bake until the eggs are set, 8 to 10 minutes.
Cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then slice into wedges and serve.