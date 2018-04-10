Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare frittata at home


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
  • Ingredients

Sausages, chopped

Green pepper, chopped

Onions, sliced

Plantain, sliced

Eggs

Freshly ground black pepper

Cloves garlic, minced

Fresh thyme leaves

Shredded cheese

  • Method

DODO (PLANTAIN) FRITTATA RECIPE. You will simply love this. The weekend is around the corner. Make sure to impress your loved ones with this. THINGS TO DO; 1. Feel free to use choice vegetables. 2. You can use Sausages, Ham, Pepperoni...just be creative. 3. Don't forget to use @matsecooksseasonings Everything Spice for more oomph. 4. Divide the vegetables and fried plantain into 2 parts. Add one part to the eggs in the pan first, cover and cook for 5 minutes to let the eggs set before adding the remaining vegetables and plantain. This is so that you can have a beautiful finish at the top of your frittata rather than having the vegetables and plantain sink under the eggs. 5. Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes after taking it off the stove. Enjoy. HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY TO ALL THE WONDERFUL WOMEN IN THE WORLD. GOD BLESS YOU ALL. To see more recipe videos please click on the #MatseCooksVideos hashtag. #MatseCooksVideos #MatseCooks #MatseCooksRecipes #MatseCooksVideos #Recipe #Delicious #PlantainFrittata

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat and fry sausages for 2 minutes

Remove and set aside. Saute onions (half) and pepper(half) until golden brown.

Fry plantain in another pan until golden brown and place on a clean towel to remove oil.

Break eggs in a bowl, add all vegetables, salt and another seasoning of your choice.

Pour egg mixture into a pan layered with cheese under medium heat.

Tilt the pan to make sure the eggs settle evenly over all the vegetables. Cook for a minute or two until you see the eggs at the edges of the pan beginning to set.

Put the pan in the oven and bake until the eggs are set, 8 to 10 minutes.

Cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then slice into wedges and serve.

