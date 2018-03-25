Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup


Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way

  • Published:
Fufu and palm nut soup play

Fufu and palm nut soup
Recipe

How to prepare palm nut soup

Cooking time

45 minutes

Cuisine

Ghanaina

Servings

4

Ingredients

Palm nut paste

Tuna/Salmon

Fresh tomatoes

Onions

Pepper

Garlic

Ginger

Seasoning

Salt

  • Method

Blend the onion, ginger, and garlic

In a large saucepan, transfer meat, add onion mixture, salt, and other spices.

Steam meat over medium heat for 4- 7 minutes and add your palm nut paste.

Add water depending on the thickness you want.

Stir in your pepper, fresh tomatoes, and onions, after 3- 5 minutes removed from soup and blend until smooth.

Add the tomatoes mixture to the soup and stir.

Add your smoked or salt fish and allow to cook.

Taste for salt and serve with rice or fufu.

