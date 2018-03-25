How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Recipe

How to prepare palm nut soup

Cooking time

45 minutes

Cuisine

Ghanaina

Servings

4

Ingredients

Palm nut paste

Tuna/Salmon

Fresh tomatoes

Onions

Pepper

Garlic

Ginger

Seasoning

Salt

READ ALSO

How to prepare florets stew

How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend

How to prepared peppered fish

How to prepare mixed peppers stew

Method

Blend the onion, ginger, and garlic

In a large saucepan, transfer meat, add onion mixture, salt, and other spices.

Steam meat over medium heat for 4- 7 minutes and add your palm nut paste.

Add water depending on the thickness you want.

Stir in your pepper, fresh tomatoes, and onions, after 3- 5 minutes removed from soup and blend until smooth.

Add the tomatoes mixture to the soup and stir.

Add your smoked or salt fish and allow to cook.

Taste for salt and serve with rice or fufu.