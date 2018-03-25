How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way
How to prepare palm nut soup
45 minutes
Ghanaina
4
Palm nut paste
Tuna/Salmon
Fresh tomatoes
Onions
Pepper
Garlic
Ginger
Seasoning
Salt
Blend the onion, ginger, and garlic
In a large saucepan, transfer meat, add onion mixture, salt, and other spices.
Steam meat over medium heat for 4- 7 minutes and add your palm nut paste.
Add water depending on the thickness you want.
Stir in your pepper, fresh tomatoes, and onions, after 3- 5 minutes removed from soup and blend until smooth.
Add the tomatoes mixture to the soup and stir.
Add your smoked or salt fish and allow to cook.
Taste for salt and serve with rice or fufu.