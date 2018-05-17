How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Ingredients
Large Onions
Green Bell Peppers
2 Red Bell Peppers
4 Carrots
6 green chillies
Ginger
3 Garlic Cloves
Tomatoes and tomato paste
Salmon
Vegetable Oil
All purpose spices
Method
Wash vegetables and cut into chunks
Blend the ginger, onions, chillies, garlic and tomatoes.
Saute onion in vegetable oil under medium heat.
Add two tablespoons of tomato paste and stir for 2 minutes.
Add blended ingredients and let it simmer for 5 minutes.
Wash salmon, cut into chunks and add to stew.
Add all purpose spices and stir carefully.
Add the rest of the vegetables and allow to simmer for 3-5 minutes under low heat.
Serve with cooked yam or rice.