How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stew


How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Ingredients

Large Onions

Green Bell Peppers

2 Red Bell Peppers

4 Carrots

6 green chillies

Ginger

3 Garlic Cloves

Tomatoes and tomato paste

Salmon

Vegetable Oil

All purpose spices

Method

Wash vegetables and cut into chunks

Blend the ginger, onions, chillies, garlic and tomatoes.

Saute onion in vegetable oil under medium heat.

Add two tablespoons of tomato paste and stir for 2 minutes.

Add blended ingredients and let it simmer for 5 minutes.

Wash salmon, cut into chunks and add to stew.

Add all purpose spices and stir carefully.

Add the rest of the vegetables and allow to simmer for 3-5 minutes under low heat.

Serve with cooked yam or rice.

